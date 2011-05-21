Created by El Pasoans for generations to come.
This is our hospital
Our pediatric experts have been knocking it out of the park for families in more than 40 pediatric subspecialties. The ability to heal doesn’t just come from medicine, it comes from compassion. We are devoted to safety and committed to giving your family the best care possible - keeping families home.
Locations
| View All
El Paso Children’s Hospital / Emergency Department
4845 Alameda Avenue
El Paso, Texas
79905
El Paso, Texas
79905
Rehabilitative Services / Empower Program
1223 Lee Trevino Drive
El Paso, Texas
79907
El Paso, Texas
79907
Urgent Care Center Eastlake (Non-Emergent)
13647 Eastlake Boulevard
El Paso, Texas
79928
El Paso, Texas
79928
El Paso Children’s Hospital / Emergency Department
4845 Alameda Avenue
El Paso, Texas
79905
El Paso, Texas
79905
Rehabilitative Services / Empower Program
1223 Lee Trevino Drive
El Paso, Texas
79907
El Paso, Texas
79907
Urgent Care Center Eastlake (Non-Emergent)
13647 Eastlake Boulevard
El Paso, Texas
79928
El Paso, Texas
79928
Families across West Texas and Southern New Mexico rely on us for the highest level of care for their children.
Sebastian NICU
REAL PATIENTS. REAL STORIES.
Sebastian was born premature at 31 weeks after his mom was diagnosed with ovarian cancer during the pregnancy.
Anely Orthopedics
REAL PATIENTS. REAL STORIES.
“I knew something was not normal with my baby 12 weeks into my pregnancy,” said Anely’s mother, Wendy.